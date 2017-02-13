Title
Nonstudent Was Responsible for Hitler Valentine
February 13, 2017
Central Michigan University has determined that an individual who is not a student was responsible for a Hitler-referencing Valentine's Day card that was in a gift bag distributed by the university's College Republicans last week, and that the Republicans were unaware the card was placed there. The incident attracted widespread attention. The university declined to comment on the motives of the woman, who, it said, admitted to what she had done and who is no longer in the area.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!