Title

Wis. Governor Pushes to Eliminate For-Profit Oversight Board

By

Ashley A. Smith
February 13, 2017
Comments
 
 

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is once again calling for the elimination of the Educational Approval Board by next year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Walker's budget unveiled Wednesday would eliminate the board that regulates the state's for-profit colleges and transfer its duties to the Department of Safety and Professional Services. The governor originally made the proposal four years ago, saying that eliminating the board would remove unnecessary financial and regulatory burdens on for-profit institutions. His opponents, however, find that the board plays an important role in the state's higher education system.

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
