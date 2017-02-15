Compton CC Will Again Be Governed Locally

After 10 years of state oversight, a locally elected board will now govern Compton Community College District, in California.

"Returning control of Compton Community College District to the elected Board of Trustees has been a top priority of ours," said Cecilia Estolano, president of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, in a news release. "We will do everything in our power to help Compton achieve that next milestone of accreditation and full independence."

Ten years ago state lawmakers appointed a special trustee to oversee the district after administrative failure and fraud led to the college's accreditation being revoked. The college district's governing board and other state officials agreed that Compton has for two consecutive years met a comprehensive set of requirements detailed in its recovery plan.