Title

Compton CC Will Again Be Governed Locally

By

Ashley A. Smith
February 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

After 10 years of state oversight, a locally elected board will now govern Compton Community College District, in California.

"Returning control of Compton Community College District to the elected Board of Trustees has been a top priority of ours," said Cecilia Estolano, president of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, in a news release. "We will do everything in our power to help Compton achieve that next milestone of accreditation and full independence."

Ten years ago state lawmakers appointed a special trustee to oversee the district after administrative failure and fraud led to the college's accreditation being revoked. The college district's governing board and other state officials agreed that Compton has for two consecutive years met a comprehensive set of requirements detailed in its recovery plan.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Psychobabble to Stoicism
Christian Colleges in the Age of Trump
Let's Feed the (Educationally) Hungry

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

All Work and No Play Makes for a Dull Grad Student
Where You Look
'Hit Makers' and Our Modern Content Renaissance
Breakthrough Pathways to Student Success
Predictions, Probabilities, and Placebos
Did Yale Do the Right Thing Removing John C. Calhoun?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top