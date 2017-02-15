Title

Yik Yak's Successor: A Group Messaging App?

By

Carl Straumsheim
February 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

The company behind the anonymous messaging app Yik Yak is betting on group messaging to capture the interests of college students, according to The Verge. Developers associated with the company last week released Hive, an app described as "an exclusive social network for college campuses." Yik Yak was once the go-to app for students to share campus gossip (as well as post anonymous harassment), but the app's popularity declined last year.

