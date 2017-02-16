search
Title
Ellucian Ends Support for Competency-Based Education Platform
February 16, 2017
Ellucian is ending support for Brainstorm, its competency-based education platform, less than two years after it acquired the platform (then known as Helix Education). Speaking to the e-Literate blog, representatives for the company said the decision was made based on "insufficient market demand for full CBE programs." A spokesperson for Ellucian did not respond to a request for comment.
