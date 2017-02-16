Title

GoFundMe Releases Data on College Crowdfunding

By

Carl Straumsheim
February 16, 2017
Faculty members, students and parents have launched over 130,000 fund-raising campaigns, collected donations from over 850,000 people and raised more than $60 million on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe since 2014. The company, which said crowdfunding for college-related expenses is on the raise, released a guidebook Wednesday for others considering creating a fund-raiser on their own. The guidebook contains advice such as "share your accomplishments," "post frequent updates" and "show your appreciation."

