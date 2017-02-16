Title

U of Hawaii Suspends Search for Manoa Chancellor

By

Scott Jaschik
February 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

University of Hawaii President David Lassner announced Wednesday that he plans to suspend the search for a chancellor of the Manoa campus, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported. The search was down to three finalists. Lassner said he reached out to one of the finalists (whom he did not name) to discuss the job and that person withdrew, and he decided not to proceed. Lassner will serve as interim chancellor while continuing as system president.

The finalists were: Sonny Ramaswamy, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture; Lauren Robel, executive vice president and provost at Indiana University at Bloomington; and John Valery White, acting chancellor for the Nevada System of Higher Education.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

College Can Improve Transfer Rates
From Psychobabble to Stoicism
Christian Colleges in the Age of Trump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'I Don’t Want to Lose the Scores'
When Building a Brand, Start Here
5 Questions for the Director of the Kirwan Center for Academic Innovation
Melania as Feminist Rorschach Test
All Work and No Play Makes for a Dull Grad Student
Where You Look

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top