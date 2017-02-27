Title

New Study on Computer-Mediated Remediation

By

Ashley A. Smith
February 27, 2017
A new report from the Community College Research Center at Teachers College at Columbia University finds that computer-mediated developmental math benefited high school students more than those same courses when taught at Tennessee colleges.

The study examined three community colleges and four high schools in the state to look at how high schools compared to colleges in the remediation delivery. The high school had structures and classroom practices that promoted student success but were also unlikely to have autonomous students with self-directed study habits. The two-year colleges, however, encourage more autonomy and self-regulation among students.

