Trump Vows to Support Historically Black Colleges

By

Scott Jaschik
February 27, 2017
In his Saturday address, President Trump focused on black history and issues facing black people. He offered praise to historically black colleges and said they "do a fantastic job." He said black colleges "are not given the credit that they deserve and they are going to start getting that credit." The discussion of black colleges starts around 2:50 of the video below. Both the White House and congressional Republicans have been reaching out to black college leaders of late.

