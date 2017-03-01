EdX Adds New MicroMasters Programs

Massive open online course provider edX on Tuesday expanded its lineup of MicroMasters programs, which let students study online to earn a certificate showing graduate-level work and, if they choose, transfer to an in-person program to complete a master's degree. EdX on Tuesday added 16 such programs created by several new university partners, including Boston University, the University of British Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania. The programs, in fields such as data science and analytics, computer science, and engineering, are set to launch this spring.