Title

Paul Ryan Expresses Support for Year-Round Pell

By

Ashley A. Smith
March 1, 2017
Comments
 
 

In a meeting with presidents from historically black colleges and universities Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed his support for a return to year-round Pell Grants.

"I like year-round Pell," he said. "That makes a lot of sense."

HBCUs, higher education groups and community colleges, in particular, have been calling for the return of Pell Grant funding that would extend into summer courses for students. Restoring year-round Pell Grant funding has been a bipartisan goal since 2011, when summer Pell was cut due to funding shortfalls. Despite some movement last year in Congress, the House left year-round Pell out of its appropriations bill in December.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

'The Death of Expertise'
The Changing Audience for Credentials: 3 Key Questions
An Invitation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

So Sara Goldrick-Rab Walks Into the Steve Forbes Reading Room…
Unions, Tenure and Job Anxiety
Words and Walls
The Necessity of a Dedicated Backup System
The Irrational World of Mixed-Format Digital Book Pricing
Reimagining the Academic Experience

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top