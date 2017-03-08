Title

Duke Graduate Employees Withdraw Union Petition

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 8, 2017
Comments
 
 

Graduate student employees at Duke University on Tuesday withdrew their petition to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union. The union organizing committee in a statement said the move was “not a decision to quit fighting — rather, it is a recognition that the source of our strength is not lawyers or litigation, but our collective knowledge, power and experience as graduate student workers.” 

Vote counting for a recent union election at Duke was delayed over some 500 challenged ballots. The preliminary tally, not counting those disputed votes, was 398 for and 691 against unionization. 

The National Labor Relations Board decided in August that graduate student employees on private campuses are entitled to collective bargaining. Since then, a union vote at Harvard University proved inconclusive, while a majority of voting departments at Yale University approved "micro-unit" union bids. Students at Columbia University and Loyola University at Chicago voted to form unions.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Taking on the Alt-Reich
In Defense of Calvin College
Bodies on the Gears at Middlebury

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Procrastination Problem
Reading 'Matchmakers' and Wondering if Higher Ed Is a Multisided Platform?
A Day Without A Woman
Dear International Students: This is Not Normal
Ethics, Design, and Control
To Whom It May Concern

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top