Professor's Kids Make Cameo in Live Interview

Colleen Flaherty
March 13, 2017
Many academic parents saw their lives reflected in a BBC interview gone viral last week. In case you haven’t seen it, Robert E. Kelly, an associate professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, was being interviewed via Skype about President Park Geun-hye's impeachment when his pigtailed young daughter marched into the room. She was promptly followed by her baby brother in a rolling chair -- and by Kelly’s mortified wife, who cleared the howling children out of the room, live on the BBC. 

Twitter lit up with reactions from others who had been there. Here are a few examples, including one from Kelly himself.

