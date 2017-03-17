Alternative to March Madness? Cartoon Caption Contest!

We hear there's another competition going on this month, but that's no reason not to play Inside Higher Ed's Cartoon Caption Contest.

There are multiple ways to play. Suggest a caption for this month's cartoon, or vote for your favorite among the three finalists chosen by our panel of experts from among the submissions for last month's cartoon.

And congratulations to Tom Melecki, winner of our contest for January. His submission for the cartoon at right -- "That's the day the 46% of us who voted for Trump begin exercising our huuuuge mandate over the 54% of you losers who didn't! Wow, I love 'new, new' math!" -- won our readers' hearts. He is a former director of student financial services at the University of Texas at Austin. He is now founder of College Affordability Solutions. Thanks to all for participating.