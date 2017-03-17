Title

U.S. Rescinds Guidance on Collection Fees

By

Doug Lederman
March 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Trump administration on Thursday withdrew 2015 guidance issued by the Obama administration that barred student loan guarantee agencies from charging collection fees to defaulted borrowers who start repaying their loans quickly. The Education Department's notice said the Obama-era guidance -- which endorsed a position taken by a federal appeals court in a case ultimately settled by USA Funds -- "would have benefited from public input on the issues."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Divisiveness Is Not Diversity
Middlebury Maelstrom
Let’s Not Rush Into Disruptive Innovation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Recruitment and the Great Firewall of China
Why I Can't Get Behind the Middlebury Statement
Friday Fragments
The Complicated Lives of Our Colleagues
A Qualifying Exam Proposal Checklist
#Digifest17 - All About People

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top