Title

Academic Minute: What You're Not Telling Your Doctor

By

Doug Lederman
March 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Melissa Armstrong, assistant professor in the department of neurology at the University of Florida, explores shared decision making and how it can affect your health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Searching for Safe Spaces
A Scientist Speaks for the Arts and Humanities
Saving Our Heritage

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Meanings of Prerequisites
19.6 Billion EdTech Lessons From the NCAA March Madness TV Contract
Putting the Person Back in Personalization
A Major Threat to Campus Speech
When Experience Matters
Spring Broke

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top