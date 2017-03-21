search
Title
Academic Minute: What You're Not Telling Your Doctor
March 21, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Melissa Armstrong, assistant professor in the department of neurology at the University of Florida, explores shared decision making and how it can affect your health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
