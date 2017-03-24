Title

Gates Foundation Unveils Open-Access Platform

Carl Straumsheim
March 24, 2017
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday unveiled Gates Open Research, an open-access publishing platform designed exclusively for the foundation's grant recipients. The platform, which was developed by F1000 and is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2017, gives grant recipients another option for where to publish their work that complies with the foundation's open-access requirements. The requirements went into effect Jan. 1 and requires recipients to publish their research and data in an open-access journal or repository. The foundation has also created Chronos, a service that aggregates information about scholarly journals to help recipients find eligible journals.

