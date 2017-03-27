UC Berkeley Chancellor Violated Ethics Rule

An investigation at the University of California, Berkeley, found that its chancellor, Nicholas Dirks, broke university policy by accepting free memberships to the campus recreational sports facility, campus exercise equipment and meetings with a personal trainer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The value of the benefits Dirks received inappropriately since becoming chancellor in 2013 amounted to just under $9,000. The gym membership fees and personal training were estimated at $4,990, and the elliptical exercise equipment he accepted was valued around $4,000, according to a report released Friday.

By accepting these fitness perks, Dirks violated UC ethics rules that prohibit university employees from using campus facilities and resources without special authorization.

The investigation was launched in April, but a university spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times that Dirks corrected the issue by September, before the investigation was closed, by apologizing and paying back the money he owed.

Dirks announced plans for his resignation last fall. His term will end on June 30, and Carol T. Christ, the interim executive vice chancellor and provost at Berkeley, will become the new chancellor.