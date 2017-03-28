Deal Averts Non-Tenure-Track Strike at Ithaca

Ithaca College’s new non-tenure-track faculty union reached a tentative contract agreement with the institution this week, averting a threatened strike. Terms of the contract are generous compared to many other contingent faculty agreements. They include an established path to pay parity for part-time faculty members with immediate raises and annual raises totaling $1,025 per three-credit course for the life of the contract.

Other gains are more stability for full-time, non-tenure-track faculty members included in the new bargaining unit; they’ll be eligible for two-year appointments after three years of teaching at the college and three-year appointments after five years of service. Part-timers, too, will be eligible for two-year appointments after three on campus, and they’re guaranteed a $1,300 “kill fee” for any course canceled at the last minute. All unit members get earlier notice of appointments and the right to interview and be considered for full-time positions.

The Service Employees International Union-affiliated unit said in a news release that it “won on everything.” Nancy Pringle, college senior vice president; Linda Petrosino, provost; and Gwen Seaquist, professor of legal studies, said in a joint statement they they are “confident that this new contract is fair, that it addresses the concerns of our valued faculty members, and that it enables the college to maintain excellence in a fiscally responsive manner.”