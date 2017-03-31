Higher Ed, Library Groups Advocate for Open Internet

Higher education and library associations called on the Federal Communications Commission Thursday to uphold Obama-era rules requiring broadband providers to treat all traffic on the internet equally. Ajit Pai, the FCC's new chairman, has indicated that the agency will roll back the rules, known as the Open Internet Order. Lifting the requirements could allow broadband providers to prioritize internet traffic from certain sources, which critics say would create "fast lanes" and "slow lanes" online.

"The higher education and library communities are deeply concerned that broadband internet access service providers … have financial incentives to interfere with the openness of the internet in ways that could be harmful to the internet content and services provided by libraries and educational institutions," the groups said in a letter to Pai and two other commissioners. "Preserving the unimpeded flow of information over the public internet and ensuring equitable access for all people is critical to our nation's social, cultural, education and economic well-being."

The associations, including the American Council on Education, the American Library Association and Educause, previously banded together to advocate for strong "net neutrality" rules.