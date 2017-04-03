2 Prairie View A&M Students Killed in a Week

Two students at Prairie View A&M University have been shot and killed in the last week in what appear to be unrelated incidents, ABC13 reported.

Three people were shot and one killed at a party about a block outside campus early Saturday. Police estimated as many as 20 rounds were fired. As of Sunday, no one had been arrested and the number of gunmen remained unclear.

Chris Chappell, 20, died in the shooting. The news of his death came just hours after students learned that another of their classmates had been found dead after being reported missing Wednesday.

The body of Tristan Houston, also 20 years old, was found in a wooded area Friday, two days after police were alerted to his disappearance.

A 19-year-old Prairie View student, Ayinde Williams, has been charged with Houston’s murder, KHOU-TV reported. Williams’s bond is set for $150,000, and a motive for the murder has not been released.

The student body president, Jacolahn Dudley, released a statement about the two shooting deaths.

“I want you all to know that your safety is a major concern of mine, and I never want anyone to feel as if they are unsafe while pursuing their academic education here at Prairie View A&M University,” Dudley said.