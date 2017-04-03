3 Police Officials Removed at St. Louis CC

Three top police officials at St. Louis Community College were relieved of duty and escorted off campus Thursday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The three police administrators included the college’s director of public safety and emergency management as well as two chiefs of police from branch campuses. They have been placed on administrative leave.

The college named Alfred Adkins, a retired St. Louis police officer, interim director of public safety and emergency management, but the other two spots remain open. St. Louis Community College has not decided whether to merge the three positions into a single role or fill the other two.

In a statement announcing the departures, Chancellor Jeff Pittman said the officials were each leaving “to pursue other professional opportunities.”

“Our campuses are safe and secure, thanks to the efforts of our college police,” Pittman said. “However, we need to refocus those efforts to adopt best practices, increase safety awareness and, finally, align our policing function with other departments to demonstrate a … culture of care for our students, employees and visitors. We are, therefore, bringing new leadership to our college police to carry on this important work.”

Two of the men had been hired at the college in the last few years, and the third had worked there since 1998.