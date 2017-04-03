Title

Amid Rumors, Cheerleading Team Suspended

Emily Tate
April 3, 2017
The cheerleading team at Coastal Carolina University was suspended indefinitely last week, leading to many questions and rumors but little clarity, The Sun News reported.

A spokesman for the university confirmed that the team is being investigated, but he would not go into details.

A local TV station, WMBF News, spoke with an unnamed cheerleader who said the university president received an anonymous letter about the team’s activities. Those allegations included prostitution, buying alcohol for minors on the team and paying people to complete class assignments for them.

After those allegations began to circulate last Thursday, the cheerleading team sent out a statement about “false accusations.”

“At this point in time, we no longer wish to be contacted about the current situation. The false accusations have led to harassment on campus as well as through social media and are beginning to negatively impact our daily lives as well as our studies,” the statement, which was intended to represent the entire 20-person cheerleading team, said. “As a team we ask the community to support us through these tough times, as we hope the situation will be cleared up shortly.”

The team’s website has been changed to redirect to the general university spirit page, and the cheerleaders will no longer be performing in a national competition later this month.

