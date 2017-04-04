Title

Possible Layoffs at 5 Pennsylvania Universities

By

Paul Fain
April 4, 2017
Comments
 
 

Five universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education have notified their local chapters of the system's faculty union about possible layoffs by the end of the 2017-18 academic year.

California, Cheyney, Clarion, Edinboro and Mansfield Universities all told the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties about the possibility as part of the institutions' collective bargaining agreement. While faculty members may not lose their jobs, the news adds to an atmosphere of uncertainty, said Kenneth Mash, the union's president.

"We understand finances are tight, but cutting programs and faculty members is penny-wise and pound-foolish," Mash said in a written statement. "Limiting opportunities will not help universities heal or grow. It certainly does nothing to encourage potential students to enroll."

Enrollment at the system of 14 state institutions has declined by 12 percent since 2010. It is facing a projected $79 million funding shortfall for next year.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Art History’s Image Problem
Democratizing the Great Books
The Creativity Boom

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Day on Campus Without Screens
The Airing of the Grievances
Storytelling = Strategy for Advancing Your Brand
Mentoring as a Graduate Student
Building a Strong Higher Ed Marketing Team
EDUCAUSE and the Disruptive Potential of the Mimeograph

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top