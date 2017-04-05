More Data on International Applications

Preliminary results of a survey of nearly 300 American universities released earlier this month showed that nearly four in 10 universities were seeing application declines and that many universities were reporting concerns on the part of international students about a perceived unwelcoming climate in the U.S. and about visa policies. A more detailed breakdown of survey results released Tuesday provides further insight into how those concerns break down according to geographic region and the magnitude of the overall application declines.

Twenty-seven percent of institutions reported drops in international applications ranging from 2 to 19 percent, while another 11 percent reported more dramatic drops, of 20 percent or more. Another 27 percent said their application numbers remained the same, while 25 percent reported growth of 2 to 19 percent. Ten percent reported increases of 20 percent or more. The final report on the survey, which was conducted by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers in conjunction with several other higher education groups, can be found here.