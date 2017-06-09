Title

Comey Testimony Crashes Columbia Law Website

By

Carl Straumsheim
June 9, 2017
Columbia Law School's website crashed moments after fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey on Thursday mentioned he had passed memos about his calls and meetings with President Trump to a "good friend" at the school to indirectly leak them to the media. While Comey did not identify his contact, reporters quickly confirmed that Comey sent the memos to Daniel Richman, the Paul J. Kellner Professor of Law. The website came back online later in the day.

