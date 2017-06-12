Accreditation Restored at Compton College

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges restored Compton Community College's accreditation last week.

"The accreditation commission recognized the remarkable progress on the part of faculty, staff, administrators, students and community leaders," said Cecilia Estolano, president of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, in a news release. "It has been our goal at the Board of Governors to see Compton College once again operate as an independent, accredited institution."

Ten years ago a special trustee was appointed by the state to oversee the Compton college district after administrative failure and fraud led ACCJC to revoke the college's accreditation. In February, the college regained the ability to have a locally elected board oversee operations.