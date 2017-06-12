Title

Free Community College Passes in Nevada

By

Ashley A. Smith
June 12, 2017
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed into law the Nevada Promise Scholarship last week, which would effectively provide tuition-free community college to eligible students.

The $3.5 million scholarship program would be available to graduating high school seniors after they have applied and taken advantage of other federal and state financial aid. Once students enroll in college, to continue eligibility for the scholarship, they must maintain a 2.5 grade point average. Individual community colleges may opt out of the program. The first scholarships will be awarded next year.

So far, nine states have now established College Promise legislation.

