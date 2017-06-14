Coursera CEO Steps Down

Coursera's chief executive officer, Rick Levin, is stepping down, the online education provider said Tuesday. Levin, a former president of Yale University, joined Coursera in 2014 and will shift to a senior adviser role, according to a spokesperson. Under Levin, Coursera raised more than $100 million in equity funding and expanded both geographically and into new forms of credentials. Jeff Maggioncalda, former CEO of the asset management company Financial Engines, was named as Levin's replacement.