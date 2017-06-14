Title

Coursera CEO Steps Down

By

Carl Straumsheim
June 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

Coursera's chief executive officer, Rick Levin, is stepping down, the online education provider said Tuesday. Levin, a former president of Yale University, joined Coursera in 2014 and will shift to a senior adviser role, according to a spokesperson. Under Levin, Coursera raised more than $100 million in equity funding and expanded both geographically and into new forms of credentials. Jeff Maggioncalda, former CEO of the asset management company Financial Engines, was named as Levin's replacement.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What the Purdue-Kaplan Acquisition Means for You
The Dehumanities
Campus Carry Is Not About
Preventing Mass Shootings

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Letting Go of the Golden Age
Celebrate Classroom Success
Australia's Reform: Increasing Equity Through Cuts?
The Internet Party
The Melancholy Dean
Merging Athletic and Academic Logos

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top