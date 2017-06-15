search
Title
Academic Minute: Bio Prospecting
June 15, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Jeffrey Gardner, assistant professor in the department of biological sciences at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, explores how we can find better ways to make the products we use today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
