Wash U Full-Time, Non-Tenure-Track Professors Vote Down Union

Colleen Flaherty
June 21, 2017
Full-time, non-tenure-track faculty members teaching within Washington University in St. Louis’s College of Arts and Sciences voted against forming a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, according to election results certified this week by the National Labor Relations Board. The final tally was 50 against and 35 in favor of unionization, not including an additional 29 challenged ballots.

The university said in a statement, “Our priority at the university has been -- and will be -- keeping lines of communication open and working directly with our faculty to address issues of mutual concern. The election results will allow us to continue those efforts.” SEIU did not immediately provide comment. Part-time faculty members on campus are affiliated with the union and ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with the administration last year.

