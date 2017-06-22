Title

Academic Minute: Working Memory and Satiation

Doug Lederman
June 22, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Noelle Nelson, assistant professor of marketing and consumer behavior at the University of Kansas School of Business, examines whether working memory can help decide whether we get tired of something in a hurry or not at all. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

