Audit Blasts Penn State on Out-of-State Students

Scott Jaschik
June 23, 2017
A state audit issued Thursday blasted Pennsylvania State University for substantial increases in out-of-state applicants, especially international applicants, admitted. Data released in the audit showed that Pennsylvania resident enrollment at the flagship campus dropped from 76.5 percent in 1990 to 56.2 percent in 2015. Further, in 11 of the last 16 years, including the most recent seven, the admit rate was higher for out-of-state students than in-state students. Penn State officials said that they did not favor out-of-state students, but did see them as a source of revenue since they pay more than do in-state students.

The audit rejected this logic. "While using nonresidents to subsidize the resident tuition may be viewed as a smart business decision, it is not without a cost -- underrepresentation of low-income and historically underrepresented racial/ethnic minority students," the audit said "PSU must remain committed to its primary mission as a public, land-grant university for Pennsylvania residents."


 

