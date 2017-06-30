search
Title
Academic Minute: Weekend Warriors
June 30, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Hannah Arem, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at George Washington University, asks whether weekend warriors get the same health benefits as people who work out regularly. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
