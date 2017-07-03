U California Updates Sex Misconduct Procedures

The University of California System last week announced new procedures for responding to alleged sexual misconduct by faculty members and staff, ABC 7 reported. The changes are supposed to provide more transparency, consistency and timeliness in investigations of assault after intense criticism of how the university handled assault and harassment cases on its campuses.

Investigations must be completed within 60 days of reports, and any disciplinary action must be decided upon within 40 days after that. Both complainants and respondents will be able to communicate with those handling their cases. For professors, a faculty committee will review any recommendations for discipline and advise the chancellor on each campus accordingly.

"Combined with our ongoing prevention strategies, these clearly defined frameworks strengthen our procedures for handling sexual misconduct cases and furthering a culture of safety and respect at the university,” Janet Napolitano, system president, said in a statement. The changes will take effect by Sept. 1.