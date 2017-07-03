Title

U California Updates Sex Misconduct Procedures

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 3, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of California System last week announced new procedures for responding to alleged sexual misconduct by faculty members and staff, ABC 7 reported. The changes are supposed to provide more transparency, consistency and timeliness in investigations of assault after intense criticism of how the university handled assault and harassment cases on its campuses.

Investigations must be completed within 60 days of reports, and any disciplinary action must be decided upon within 40 days after that. Both complainants and respondents will be able to communicate with those handling their cases. For professors, a faculty committee will review any recommendations for discipline and advise the chancellor on each campus accordingly.

"Combined with our ongoing prevention strategies, these clearly defined frameworks strengthen our procedures for handling sexual misconduct cases and furthering a culture of safety and respect at the university,” Janet Napolitano, system president, said in a statement. The changes will take effect by Sept. 1.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Who’s Afraid of Course Requirements?
Teaching Moments
From the ‘Hypatia’ Controversy
What Evergreen State Could Have Taught Us

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Reasons to Build Your Alt-Ac Career in a Small College Town or Rural University
Offensive Speech and the Contingency Clause
Why I Am Not Enthusiastic About Ed Tech
3 Higher Ed Lessons from ‘Shattered'
Fahrenheit 404
Math Geek Mom: Washington, D.C.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top