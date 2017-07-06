Controversial Professor's Crowdfunding Success

Jordan Peterson, a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and an outspoken critic of what he calls “compelled speech,” is making nearly $39,000 U.S. per month through crowdfunding, the Toronto Star reported. Donors support the professor’s opposition to politically correct speech, such as the mandatory use of the gender-neutral pronoun “they.”

Peterson has been using the fund-raising platform Patreon since last year to subsidize the costs associated with making his YouTube lectures on such subjects, according to the Star, but donations have surged as he’s faced public criticism for his views -- including being shouted down during a talk at McMaster University in March. He now plans to offer an online university degree in the humanities that is free, except for exam fees.

“I’m fighting this as a battle of ideas,” Peterson told the Star. “Hopefully I can bring high-quality education to millions of people -- for nothing. Wouldn’t that be cool.” Calling universities “the next best thing to a cult” due to their “postmodern” focus on equity, Peterson said his new project will provide a more straightforward humanities education.

A university spokesperson said that Toronto is not concerned about Peterson’s current YouTube productions, but said it was too early to comment on his future plans. Peterson does not intend to leave his faculty position.