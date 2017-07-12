search
Title
Inside Digital Learning: 7 Guidelines for Online Course Development
By
July 12, 2017
In this week’s “Inside Digital Learning” newsletter:
- Book authors offer seven guidelines for creating an engaging and effective online class.
- Virtual reality is a cool technology -- but is that all? Find out if VR is worth the up-front costs of money and time.
- Check out our new feature -- “Movers and Shakers.” In this issue we profile Marni Baker Stein, the University of Texas System's chief innovation officer, who will be provost at Western Governors University.
- Ready for a summer excursion? German Vargas is on a perpetual road trip promoting OER to faculty and administrators across Georgia.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!