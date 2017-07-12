Title
New Report Examines Year-Round Pell Effects on 2-Year Students
Student enrollment and completion at community colleges increases when students are able to use their Pell Grants in the summer, according to a new paper from the Community College Research Center at Teachers College at Columbia University.
The study found that for each $1,000 of year-round Pell Grant funding given to a student, the likelihood of summer enrollment among Pell-eligible students increases by 27 percentage points and the likelihood of associate degree completion increases by 2.2 percentage points. The report examines data from 2009-11 -- the last year summer Pell funding was available to students.
In May, Congress approved restoring year-round Pell in a spending bill, and the Department of Education made the grants available to students starting July 1. The federal aid allows students to receive up to 150 percent of a regular grant award over the course of an academic year, so they can continue taking courses in the summer and finish their degrees faster.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!