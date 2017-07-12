Study: Open Peer Review Lowered Quality

Open, online peer review attracts fewer and lower-quality reviews, a study by the British Journal of Surgery found. The journal in 2015 invited 7,000 researchers to review 110 manuscripts, but fewer than half of them -- 44 -- received at least one review. Comparing the online reviews to conventional reviews of the same manuscripts, a team of editors and editorial assistants found the former were of significantly lower quality. On a five-point scale, the team gave the conventional reviews an average score of 3.52, compared to a 2.35 for the online reviews. As The Scholarly Kitchen pointed out, other studies have found that open peer-review processes do not lower the quality of feedback authors receive.