Title

Union Contract Includes Gains for Duke Adjuncts

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 13, 2017
Comments
 
 

Duke University and its new part- and full-time non-tenure-track faculty union reached a “historic” agreement, the bargaining unit announced Wednesday. The tentative three-year deal would be the first faculty union contract at a major private university in the South, according to Service Employees International Union (with which the Duke instructors are affiliated).

The contract would cover 275 professors and include job stability in the form of multiyear teaching appointments and pay increases of up to 46 percent for the lowest-paid instructors (the average per-course pay increase would be 14 percent over three years and 12 percent for salaried instructors). Other gains include Duke employee benefits, pay protections for canceled courses and a professional development fund. Duke declined to comment on the deal until it is ratified, according to The News & Observer.

