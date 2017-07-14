Title

UCLA Plans Online Ed Expansion

By

Carl Straumsheim
July 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of California, Los Angeles, is planning a major expansion in the online certificate and graduate degree markets that it hopes will reach as many as 15,000 students by early next decade.

Wayne Smutz, dean of continuing education and UCLA Extension, said in a statement that UCLA is in the planning stages to launch UCLA Global Online, which will offer for-credit courses and programs, as well as certificate programs from the university’s extension arm. Smutz will serve as UCLA Global Online’s founding dean.

“The programs and courses will focus on the needs of Los Angeles’s largest industries such as entertainment, aerospace, health care and advanced manufacturing in order to develop and attract talent to our community,” Smutz said. “The goal is to expand and improve ease of access to UCLA’s educational offerings, and we hope to reach upwards of 15,000 learners in the next five years.”

The news was first reported by The PIE News.

UCLA already offers online courses for its registered undergraduate students -- its online schedule of classes lists about 50 planned for this fall -- as well as to the general public through its Summer Sessions program. At least one of the university's schools -- the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science -- offers online graduate degree programs.

Details surrounding UCLA Global Online’s launch are still being hashed out, Smutz said. The university expects to provide more information early next year.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?
‘Game of Thrones’ Among the Medievalists
Republicans Don’t Hate Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Education Writer Gospel of 'Academically Adrift'
Friday Fragments
How Reading 'The Knowledge Illusion' Can Help Craft Our Professional Mission
Information Literacy and the Great Divide
Faux Protest
Math Geek Mom: A Summer Without Driving (or Swimming)

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top