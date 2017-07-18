Title

Student Debt May Be Reducing Home Ownership

By

Paul Fain
July 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

A new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that rising student debt levels are a substantial contributor to the decline in home ownership among young Americans.

Annual public college tuition on average rose $3,843, or 81 percent, between 2001 and 2009, according to the study. Rising tuition in turn accounted for $1,628 of the increase in average student debt per capita among 24-year-olds during that time period.

The report found that increasing student debt and tuition "can explain between 11 and 35 percent of the observed approximate eight-percentage-point decline in home ownership for 28- to 30-year-olds over 2007-15."

The New York Fed in April released a study on the same topic, but with a different outcome.

That study, which looked at somewhat older cohorts, found that people's level of education is a bigger predictor of home ownership than student debt. Home ownership rates are higher among college graduates and those who have pursued credentials beyond an associate degree, according to the research, regardless of how much debt they took on.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Art of the Rebuke
From Unruly Hearts to Open Minds
Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Stories and Fears
Drastic (Recruitment) Times, Drastic (Alumni) Measures
Unlimited Energy Thought Experiment in the Novel 'All Our Wrong Todays’
What Happens If Higher Ed Collapses?
Should Journals Be Responsible for Reproducibility?
Suggestions for Research

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top