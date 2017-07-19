search
Inside Digital Learning: Video Games -- Educational or Just Fun?
July 19, 2017
In this week’s “Inside Digital Learning”:
- Do video games have educational value? Advocates say they provide creative learning in the classroom (but don't assign for homework).
- Georgia State University's extensive use of predictive analytics has lead to increased retention and graduation rates -- and more minority students in STEM programs.
- Have smartphone apps pushed handheld clickers out of the classroom? Click here to find out.
- A professor provides the five things that instructors need to teach effectively with emerging technologies.
