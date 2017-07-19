Title

Veterans Affairs Chair: Full Benefits for Veterans Hit by Closures

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 19, 2017
Tennessee Republican Phil Roe, the chairman of the House veterans affairs committee, will amend an update to the Post-9/11 GI Bill to include full restoration of benefits for veterans affected by the sudden closure of for-profit institutions including ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges. Current language in the legislation, which received a hearing Monday, restores only a semester's worth of benefits for GI Bill recipients.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars said Monday the bill was a "good first step" but called for full restoration of benefits for each month of GI Bill benefits used at a closed institution.

Roe's plans to amend the legislation were originally reported by Politico. A spokeswoman for the chairman said the change would likely be made during a markup of the bill today.

