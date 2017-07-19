Veterans Affairs Chair: Full Benefits for Veterans Hit by Closures

Tennessee Republican Phil Roe, the chairman of the House veterans affairs committee, will amend an update to the Post-9/11 GI Bill to include full restoration of benefits for veterans affected by the sudden closure of for-profit institutions including ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges. Current language in the legislation, which received a hearing Monday, restores only a semester's worth of benefits for GI Bill recipients.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars said Monday the bill was a "good first step" but called for full restoration of benefits for each month of GI Bill benefits used at a closed institution.

Roe's plans to amend the legislation were originally reported by Politico. A spokeswoman for the chairman said the change would likely be made during a markup of the bill today.