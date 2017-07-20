Veterans Affairs Panel Approves Update to GI Bill

The House veterans affairs committee on Wednesday unanimously approved an update to the Post-9/11 GI Bill, an ambitious package of legislation that would lift the lifetime time limit on use of benefits and restore aid for veterans affected by closures of for-profit colleges, among other provisions.

GOP leaders have promised the bill will be placed on the full House calendar later this month. While the legislation received broad praise from members of both parties and veterans' groups at a Monday night hearing, some called for the bill to do more for veterans affected by the sudden closures of for-profits such as ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges since 2015.

The bill's original language restored one semester's worth of benefits for those veterans. But an amendment added by Representative Mark Takano, a California Democrat, and Luke Messer, an Indiana Republican, restores benefits used to earn credits at those institutions that could not be transferred elsewhere. The bill would restore one semester's worth of eligibility for GI Bill benefits for veterans affected by school closures in the future.