Inside Digital Learning: Ideas for Building Community in Online Courses
By
July 26, 2017
In this week's Inside Digital Learning:
- Researchers dig for what digital learning approaches produce the most student learning gains -- and which don't.
- Professors share ideas for building community in online courses.
- One Midwest community college is working to get 70 percent of instructors using open educational resources.
- An open annotation program allows students to explore the humanities in depth, with peers and across classes.
