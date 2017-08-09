search
Inside Digital Learning -- Experts Weigh In on Harvard-2U OPM Deal
August 9, 2017
In today’s “Inside Digital Learning”:
- Experts weigh in on whether the Harvard-2U online certificate program is a good idea.
- Are digital learners more tech savvy than their college professors? Click here to find out.
- Georgia Tech is offering its first online undergraduate course -- and it employs adaptive learning, too.
- Robin DeRosa had never heard of OER until 2014. Now she's publishing her second free open textbook.
