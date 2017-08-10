search
Title
Academic Minute: The Problem of Physical Inactivity
August 10, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explores why physical inactivity is something everyone should be paying attention to. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
