Academic Minute: The Problem of Physical Inactivity

Doug Lederman
August 10, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explores why physical inactivity is something everyone should be paying attention to. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

