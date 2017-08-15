Survey: Adults See College as Path to Better Career

A recently released survey from the University of Phoenix finds the majority of working adults view college as a way to improve their careers.

The online survey of more than 1,000 adults who are employed at least 20 hours a week found that 38 percent are very satisfied with their current employed position. Forty-three percent said they were very satisfied with how their skills and abilities were being utilized by their employers, and 46 percent said they were fairly compensated.

The survey also found that two in five adults are very satisfied with their current level of education and 65 percent of Americans anticipate their current salary would increase if they were to achieve a higher level of education.

"As economic conditions continue to improve and job opportunities multiply, it's no surprise that Americans are taking notice and thinking more about how they can make headway in their careers," said Peter Cohen, president of the University of Phoenix, in a news release. "The road to recovery from a rougher job market has been long and challenging, but workers are now in a position to seek out advancement or even new careers altogether by strengthening and adding to their skills through education."