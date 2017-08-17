Improv 'Pimp' Exercise Results in Lawsuit

A student is suing Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois, saying that his free speech rights were violated after he followed a theater professor’s instructions to act like a pimp trying to collect money from a sex worker. Joshua Zale, the student, in his lawsuit says that he was clearly asked to pretend he was a pimp during an improv exercise, but was later banned from registering for new classes for using an “unacceptable” word and causing a “disruption” during a related meeting with college administrators, according to the Chicago Tribune. Zale in his complaint says he refused to write an essay for punishment and is seeking monetary damages and the ability to once again register for classes. A college spokesperson declined comment on the pending litigation. The lawsuit does not specify which word the college allegedly found offensive, and Zale did not return a request for comment.